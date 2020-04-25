Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions?including particle mass and numbers?with high efficiencies.

Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions?SOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF?typically oxidation catalysts?while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates.

Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 6320 million US$ in 2023, from 5210 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

Dow Automotive

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), with sales, revenue, and price of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

1.2.2 Cordierite DPF

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Light CV

1.3.2 Truck

1.3.3 Buses

1.3.4 Off highway

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tenneco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tenneco Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Delphi

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Delphi Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Freudenberg Filtration

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Freudenberg Filtration Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Denso

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Denso Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBIDEN

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBIDEN Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Faurecia

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Faurecia Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Johnson Matthey

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Johnson Matthey Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Dow Automotive

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Dow Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Weifu

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Weifu Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Donaldso

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Donaldso Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 SPMC

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 SPMC Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 MANN+HUMMEL

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 MANN+HUMMEL Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 EEC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 EEC Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 NGK Insulators

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 NGK Insulators Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Eberspacher

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Eberspacher Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 HUSS

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 HUSS Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Hug Engineering

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Hug Engineering Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Dinex

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Dinex Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 ESW Group

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 ESW Group Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Eminox

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Eminox Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Bosal

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Bosal Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 HJS Emission Technology

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 HJS Emission Technology Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Pirelli

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Pirelli Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 Huangdi

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Huangdi Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Sinocat Enviromental Technology

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 Sinocat Enviromental Technology Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

