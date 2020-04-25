Global HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

High potency active pharmaceutical ingredients are used in targeted therapeutics and show effective treatment even at extremely low concentration. These APIs are difficult to manufacture and require technological expertise and sophisticated manufacturing setup. HPAPI market currently accounts for a small portion of overall API market, however is a rapidly growing segment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 27300 million US$ in 2023, from 16600 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alkermes

Cambrex

Dishman

Dr. Reddy?S

Lonza

Novasep

Thermofisher Scientific

Pfizer

Merck

Teva Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Innovative HPAPI

Generic HPAPI

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Captive HPAPI

Merchant HPAPI

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) market.

Chapter 1, to describe HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), with sales, revenue, and price of HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Innovative HPAPI

1.2.2 Generic HPAPI

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Captive HPAPI

1.3.2 Merchant HPAPI

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alkermes

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alkermes HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Cambrex

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cambrex HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dishman

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dishman HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dr. Reddy?S

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dr. Reddy?S HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Lonza

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Lonza HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Novasep

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Novasep HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Thermofisher Scientific

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thermofisher Scientific HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Pfizer

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Pfizer HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Merck

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Merck HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Teva Pharmaceutical

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical HPAPI (High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………..

