Global HVDC Converter Stations Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Power is generated, transmitted and distributed as AC, and most of the time, power is also consumed as AC. However, when transmitting power over long distances such as from an offshore wind farm, an AC line would be uneconomical due to the high power losses that such transmission involves. In such situations, DC power is used, and the conversion of AC power to DC for transmission is achieved using a converter station.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVDC Converter Stations in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major factors driving the growth of the market is the increasing requirement for cost-effective solutions for bulk power transfer and increasing need for connecting asynchronous grids. Due to these, there has been a rapid adoption of HVDC in Europe and Asia Pacific creating a market opportunity for the HVDC Converter Station Market. Increasing requirement to transfer bulk power over long distances and the connection of the renewable energy resources to the national grid are driving the market for HVDC converter stations.

The rise in the use of thyristor valves has increased the demand for LCC HVDC systems because of the better reliability of the thyristor technology. In the recent years, technical improvements and compact designs with large-capacity thyristors (up to 8.5 kV, 4 kA) have contributed to the progress of HVDC applications in the?Asia Pacific?region, because of which there have been large UHVDC projects with the LCC technology in?China. The trend is expected to continue in the by 2022 as the major economies in?Asia?and?Europe?such as?China?and the UK, among others are still struggling to meet the energy requirement in the country.

The worldwide market for HVDC Converter Stations is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 110300 million US$ in 2023, from 71100 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

