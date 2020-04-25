Global Hybrid And Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the major factors driving the market?s growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction.While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably.

The worldwide market for Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

BorgWarner

Continental

GKN

Siemens

ZF Friedrichshafen

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Gearbox

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

