Global M-Commerce Market 2018-2023

M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the M-Commerce in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies. Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market.

The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.

The worldwide market for M-Commerce is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amazon

Ericsson

Flipkart

Gemalto

Google

Ibm

Irctc

Mastercard

Mopay

Oxygen8

Paypal

Paytm

Sap

Shop Clues

Visa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: M Billing, M Retailing, M Ticketing/Booking, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Retail M-Commerce, IT And Telecommunication, Hospitality And Tourism, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Airline, Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global M-Commerce market.

Chapter 1, to describe M-Commerce Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of M-Commerce, with sales, revenue, and price of M-Commerce, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of M-Commerce, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, M-Commerce market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe M-Commerce sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

