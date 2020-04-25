Global Marine Propulsion Engine Market Analysis 2018-2023

Marine propulsion is a mechanism or system used to generate thrust to move a ship or boat across water. The setup of a propulsion system depends on the vessel size, transport system, and type of operation. Diesel marine propulsion system is a common type of marine propulsion system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine Propulsion Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rise in demand for small- and mid-size vessels with fuel-efficient propulsion systems used in inland waterways is expected to drive the global marine propulsion market during the forecast period. Developed as well as developing countries are investing significantly in the defense sector. Demand for marine propulsion systems in Asia Pacific is gaining momentum due to the rise in seaborne trade and increase in the manufacture of new vessels as well as upgrade of existing vessels.

The worldwide market for Marine Propulsion Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

Cummins

Rolls-Royce

Wartsila

MAN Diesel & Turbo

General Electric

BAE Systems

Volvo Penta

STEYR MOTORS

Torqeedo

Fairbanks Morse Engine

Masson-Marine SAS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 0-300 KW, 301-500 KW, 501-800 KW, Above 801 KW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Passenger Ships, Goods Transport Ships, Fishing Boats, Pleasure Boats/Water Sports

