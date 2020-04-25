Global Marketing Technology Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Marketing automation software is mainly used to streamline, schedule, segment, and track marketing campaigns. The software reduces the number of repetitive tasks associated with the conventional marketing processes and improves their overall efficiency. It also provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting.

The software connects different marketing channels such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develops appropriate marketing patterns, and integrates marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Marketing Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

The current marketplace is expected to be driven by the heavy demand for personalized location-based services. The commercialization of personalized location-based services is on the rise. The combination of location-based data and existing personal data creates rich and contextualized user experiences. In addition, the increased use of beacons and growing availability of spatial data & analytical tools further propels the growth of this market.

The global Marketing Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Marketing Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Zebra Technologies

Bluvision

Estimote

InMarket Media

Proxama

ROXIMITY

Shopkick

Swirl Networks

Unacast

Foursquare Labs

Scanbuy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Hardware, Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Infrastructural, Media And Entertainment, Sports And Events, Museums, Transporation And Logistics, Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

