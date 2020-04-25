Global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market Analysis 2018-2023

Massive multiplayer online (MMO) gaming involves several players playing different roles and strategies in a particular game from across the world. MMO are of different types such as role play games (RPG), first-person shooter (FPS), and real-time strategy (RTS) games.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games market by product type and applications/end industries.

One trend in the market is possibility of MMOs being incorporated in e-sports in the coming years. E-sports is increasingly becoming popular as professional gamers compete against each other as in any other physical sporting events. Several gaming teams around the world fight for prestige and hefty prizes.

The global Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Riot Games

Tencent

Valve

Aeria Games And Entertainment

Ankama

Ccp

Changyou

Cipsoft

Cryptic Studios

Disney

Egames

Gungho Online Entertainment

King

Konami

Webzen

Jagex

Wemade Entertainment

Ncsoft

Netease

Nexon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Mmorpg, Mmofps, Mmorts, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Amateur Gamers, Professional Gamers

