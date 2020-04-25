Global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2018 – 2023

Massive open online courses are changing the world of education by providing free online courses for higher education, executive education, and employee development. These courses are provided by well-qualified lecturers from some of the most renowned institutes in the world.

These courses provide virtual education to people from any corner of the world where there is accessibility to the internet. Massive open online courses are expected to complement the future of higher education in the world.?

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growing demand of reliable online learning technologies is the driving force of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

The global Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Massive Open Online Courses(MOOC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Coursera

EdX

Udacity

Udemy

Academic

Apple

Codecademy

Crypt4you

FutureLearn

Iversity

Khan Academy

NovoEd

Peer 2 Peer University

PIER – International Education Services

StraighterLine

Veduca Edtech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: CMOOC, XMOOC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: In-Service Staff, Non-In-Service Personnel

