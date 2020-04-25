Global Neuroendovascular Coils Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A neurovascular stent is a small, flexible, tube-like device made of fabric supported by a metal mesh. It is used to treat several cerebral conditions such as stenosis formation in the blood vessels and ischemic stroke, and aneurysm. It is also used to re-establish the blood flow through a stenosis vessel. Generally, neuroendovascular coiling is performed to prevent blood flow when blood vessels are enlarged, leading to the weakness of the blood vessel wall. It helps by sealing the aneurysm by promoting blood clotting around the coils and reducing pressure on the outer wall.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neuroendovascular Coils in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flow-diverting stents have yielded favorable results in the treatment of complex intracranial aneurysms. These stents provide better neck reconstruction and reduce the rate of long-term recanalization and the need for retreatment. Additionally, flow diverter aneurysm embolization can also be combined with coil embolization. Owing to such advantages, there is a shift in preference from conventional aneurysm coiling to flow-diverting stents for treating large fusiform aneurysm.

The interventional neuroradiologist performs neuroendovascular non-coiling treatment by using fluoroscopic imaging guidance under general anesthesia administration. Neuroendovascular non-coils are used as an alternative to surgical clipping for the aneurysm medication. The growing incidences of brain aneurysm and rising demand for minimally-invasive endovascular surgeries have necessitated the use of neuroendovascular non-coil devices.

The worldwide market for Neuroendovascular Coils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

