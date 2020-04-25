Global Neurophysiology Needles And Electrodes Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Neurophysiology needles and electrodes help convert ionic energy to electric current in the body and amplify the electric current for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. These needles and electrodes also help record the brain and nerve activity during EEG and EMG. These procedures help diagnose neurological diseases such as epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, it has been observed that most diagnostic devices that are used to diagnose neurological issues utilize wet gel electrodes. However, to counter issues like drying gel, degraded signals, and skin irritation, vendors have started developing dry electrodes. Dry electrodes are made of flexible polymer and other materials, which do the job of monitoring and recording EMG and EEG signals more accurately than wet gel electrodes.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ambu

Blackrock Microsystems

Cognionics

Graphic ControlsNatus Medical

Rhythmlink

Unimed Electrode Supplies

Acertys Healthcare

Biomed Products

Bionen Medical Devices

Dymedix Diagnostics

G.Tec Medical Engineering

HydroDot

Jari Electrode Supply

NR Sign

Optima Medical

R&D Medical Electrodes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Needle electrodes

Surface electrodes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

EEG

EMG

TENS

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market.

Chapter 1, to describe Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes, with sales, revenue, and price of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Needle electrodes

1.2.2 Surface electrodes

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 EEG

1.3.2 EMG

1.3.3 TENS

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ambu

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ambu Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Blackrock Microsystems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Blackrock Microsystems Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cognionics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cognionics Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Graphic ControlsNatus Medical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Graphic ControlsNatus Medical Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Rhythmlink

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rhythmlink Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Unimed Electrode Supplies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Unimed Electrode Supplies Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Acertys Healthcare

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Acertys Healthcare Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Biomed Products

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Biomed Products Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Bionen Medical Devices

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Bionen Medical Devices Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Dymedix Diagnostics

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Dymedix Diagnostics Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 G.Tec Medical Engineering

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 G.Tec Medical Engineering Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 HydroDot

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 HydroDot Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Jari Electrode Supply

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Jari Electrode Supply Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 NR Sign

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 NR Sign Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Optima Medical

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Optima Medical Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 R&D Medical Electrodes

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 R&D Medical Electrodes Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………..

