Global Neurosurgery Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Neurosurgery is a complex surgical procedure that involves diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of disorders affecting any region of the nervous system. Some of the common neurosurgeries are endovascular neurosurgery, stereotactic neurosurgery, oncological neurosurgery, craniotomy, and neuroendoscopy. These surgeries are performed to treat neurological disorders, tumors, trauma, and injuries. The devices used to perform neurosurgeries are neurosurgical devices.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Neurosurgery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Neurosurgery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Neuroendoscope is one of the fastest growing medical Productsin recent years in USA. USA is also one of largest Market. Rapid growth number of general hospital form a strong Market Demand of Neuroendoscope, especially Demand of private hospital. As Neuroendoscope price decreases, the profit of the neuroendoscope will decrease. Whereas the Neuroendoscope? demand will increase. Technology barrier is not a key factor as major parts of Neuroendoscope.

The global Neurosurgery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Neurosurgery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Richard Wolf

Zeppelin Medical Instruments

OLYMPUS

Schoelly Fiberoptic

Bbraun

Ackermann

Leica

Zeiss

Moller-wedel

Stryker

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Penumbra

Terumo

Merit Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates

Medikit

Elekta

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical

Shimadzu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Neurostimulation devices

Neurointerventional devices

CSF management devices

Neurosurgical navigation systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hopsital

Research

Table of Contents

1 Neurosurgery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neurosurgery

1.2 Classification of Neurosurgery by Types

1.2.1 Global Neurosurgery Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Neurosurgery Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Neurostimulation devices

1.2.4 Neurointerventional devices

1.2.5 CSF management devices

1.2.6 Neurosurgical navigation systems

1.3 Global Neurosurgery Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Neurosurgery Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Hopsital

1.3.3 Research

1.4 Global Neurosurgery Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Neurosurgery Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Neurosurgery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Neurosurgery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Neurosurgery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Neurosurgery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Neurosurgery Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Neurosurgery (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Richard Wolf

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Richard Wolf Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Zeppelin Medical Instruments

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Zeppelin Medical Instruments Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OLYMPUS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OLYMPUS Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Schoelly Fiberoptic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schoelly Fiberoptic Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Bbraun

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Bbraun Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ackermann

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ackermann Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Leica

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Leica Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Zeiss

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Zeiss Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Moller-wedel

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Moller-wedel Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Stryker

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Stryker Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 DePuy Synthes (J&J)

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 DePuy Synthes (J&J) Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Abbott

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Abbott Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Medtronic

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Medtronic Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Boston Scientific

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Boston Scientific Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Penumbra

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Neurosurgery Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Penumbra Neurosurgery Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……………..

