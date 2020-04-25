Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Agriculture Robots Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

An?agricultural robot?is a?robot?deployed for?agricultural?purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the?harvesting?stage. Emerging applications of robots or?drones?in agriculture include?weed control,?cloud seeding,?planting seeds, harvesting,?environmental monitoringand soil analysis.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agriculture Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global?Agricultural Robot Market?size is set to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period driven by high cost involved in hiring skilled labor.

The worldwide market for Agriculture Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.4% over the next five years, will reach 3850 million US$ in 2023, from 1150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1802074

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Deere & Company

DeLaval

Harvest Automation

Lely

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

AGCO

KC Drone

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UKb, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Harvest Management

Intravenous Access

Field Farming

Dairy Farm Management

Irrigation Management

Crop management

Weather Tracking & Monitoring

Animal management

Soil management

Inventory Management

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agriculture Robots market.

Chapter 1, to describe Agriculture Robots Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agriculture Robots, with sales, revenue, and price of Agriculture Robots, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agriculture Robots, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Agriculture Robots market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agriculture Robots sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

1.2.2 Driverless Tractors

1.2.3 Automated Harvesting Systems

1.2.4 Milking Robot

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Harvest Management

1.3.2 Intravenous Access

1.3.3 Field Farming

1.3.4 Dairy Farm Management

1.3.5 Irrigation Management

1.3.6 Crop management

1.3.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring

1.3.8 Animal management

1.3.9 Soil management

1.3.10 Inventory Management

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deere & Company

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Deere & Company Description

2.1.1.2 Deere & Company Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Deere & Company Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.1.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Deere & Company Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Deere & Company Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.2 DeLaval

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 DeLaval Description

2.2.1.2 DeLaval Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 DeLaval Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.2.3 DeLaval Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 DeLaval Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global DeLaval Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.3 Harvest Automation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Harvest Automation Description

2.3.1.2 Harvest Automation Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Harvest Automation Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.3.3 Harvest Automation Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Harvest Automation Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Harvest Automation Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.4 Lely

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Lely Description

2.4.1.2 Lely Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Lely Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.4.3 Lely Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Lely Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Lely Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.5 Parrot

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Parrot Description

2.5.1.2 Parrot Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Parrot Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.5.3 Parrot Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Parrot Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Parrot Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.6 PrecisionHawk

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 PrecisionHawk Description

2.6.1.2 PrecisionHawk Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 PrecisionHawk Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.6.3 PrecisionHawk Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 PrecisionHawk Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global PrecisionHawk Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.7 AGCO

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 AGCO Description

2.7.1.2 AGCO Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 AGCO Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.7.3 AGCO Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 AGCO Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global AGCO Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

2.8 KC Drone

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 KC Drone Description

2.8.1.2 KC Drone Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 KC Drone Agriculture Robots Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Agriculture Robots Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Agriculture Robots Product Information

2.8.3 KC Drone Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 KC Drone Agriculture Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global KC Drone Agriculture Robots Market Share in 2017

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1802074

…………….

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire