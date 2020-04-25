Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1802323

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.

The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2023, from 150 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

Kyoto Medical

Biotronik

Elixir Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal BVS

Polymer BVS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital & Clinic

Medical Center

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market.

Chapter 1, to describe Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, with sales, revenue, and price of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal BVS

1.2.2 Polymer BVS

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospital & Clinic

1.3.2 Medical Center

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abbott

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Abbott Description

2.1.1.2 Abbott Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Abbott Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Information

2.1.3 Abbott Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Abbott Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Abbott Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Share in 2017

2.2 Kyoto Medical

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Kyoto Medical Description

2.2.1.2 Kyoto Medical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Kyoto Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Information

2.2.3 Kyoto Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Kyoto Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Kyoto Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Share in 2017

2.3 Biotronik

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Biotronik Description

2.3.1.2 Biotronik Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Biotronik Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Information

2.3.3 Biotronik Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Biotronik Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Biotronik Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Share in 2017

2.4 Elixir Medical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Elixir Medical Description

2.4.1.2 Elixir Medical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Elixir Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Product Information

2.4.3 Elixir Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Elixir Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Elixir Medical Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Share in 2017

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1802323

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire