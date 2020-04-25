Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Busway/Bus Duct Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Busway, also known as bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Busway/Bus Duct in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Busway provides flexible power distribution solutions for a variety of applications where change and adaptation are important. It offers a complete line of compatible, sandwich-type feeder and plug-in busway lengths and fittings. According to the different insulation way, busway is divided into BMC, CMC and CFW etc. CMC is the most widely used type which takes up about 52% of the global total in 2016. And the production cost of CMC is relatively low.

The global busway average price is in the decline trend, from 681 $/m in 2012 to 578 $/m in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The busway production will reach about 8985 km in 2016 from 7406 km in 2012 at an average annual growth rate of more than 7.43%.

China is the largest production of busway in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Chinese market took up about 42% the global market in 2016, the second largest is USA (14.6%) and Europe is followed with the share about 13%.

The worldwide market for Busway/Bus Duct is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2023, from 8980 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE Ind.

Eaton

LS Cable

UEC

Huapeng Group

C&S Electric

DBTS Ind

Godrej Busbar Systems

Furukawa Electric

Powell

Honeywell

WETOWN

Somet

ABB

Dasheng Microgrid

Huabei Changcheng

WOER

Lonsdaleite

Amppelec

Yuanda Electric

Dynamic Electrical

BYE

Furutec Electrical

Guangle Electric

Baosheng

Hanhe Cable

PPB

Larsen & Toubro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings

Other Application

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Busway/Bus Duct market.

Chapter 1, to describe Busway/Bus Duct Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Busway/Bus Duct, with sales, revenue, and price of Busway/Bus Duct, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Busway/Bus Duct, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Busway/Bus Duct market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Busway/Bus Duct sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Busway/Bus Duct Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Air Splicing Bus Duct (BMC)

1.2.2 Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct (CMC)

1.2.3 Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct (CFW)

1.2.4 Other Types

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial Buildings

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Civil Buildings

1.3.4 Other Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Schneider Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Schneider Electric Description

2.1.1.2 Schneider Electric Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Schneider Electric Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.1.3 Schneider Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Schneider Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Schneider Electric Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Siemens Description

2.2.1.2 Siemens Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Siemens Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.2.3 Siemens Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Siemens Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Siemens Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.3 GE Ind.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 GE Ind. Description

2.3.1.2 GE Ind. Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 GE Ind. Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.3.3 GE Ind. Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 GE Ind. Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global GE Ind. Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.4 Eaton

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Eaton Description

2.4.1.2 Eaton Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Eaton Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.4.3 Eaton Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Eaton Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Eaton Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.5 LS Cable

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 LS Cable Description

2.5.1.2 LS Cable Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 LS Cable Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.5.3 LS Cable Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 LS Cable Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global LS Cable Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.6 UEC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 UEC Description

2.6.1.2 UEC Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 UEC Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.6.3 UEC Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 UEC Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global UEC Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.7 Huapeng Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Huapeng Group Description

2.7.1.2 Huapeng Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Huapeng Group Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.7.3 Huapeng Group Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Huapeng Group Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Huapeng Group Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.8 C&S Electric

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 C&S Electric Description

2.8.1.2 C&S Electric Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 C&S Electric Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.8.3 C&S Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 C&S Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global C&S Electric Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.9 DBTS Ind

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 DBTS Ind Description

2.9.1.2 DBTS Ind Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 DBTS Ind Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.9.3 DBTS Ind Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 DBTS Ind Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global DBTS Ind Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.10 Godrej Busbar Systems

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Godrej Busbar Systems Description

2.10.1.2 Godrej Busbar Systems Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Godrej Busbar Systems Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Busway/Bus Duct Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Busway/Bus Duct Product Information

2.10.3 Godrej Busbar Systems Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Godrej Busbar Systems Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Godrej Busbar Systems Busway/Bus Duct Market Share in 2017

2.11 Furukawa Electric

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Furukawa Electric Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.11.3 Furukawa Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Powell

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Powell Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.12.3 Powell Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Honeywell

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Honeywell Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.13.3 Honeywell Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 WETOWN

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 WETOWN Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.14.3 WETOWN Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Somet

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Somet Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.15.3 Somet Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 ABB

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 ABB Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.16.3 ABB Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Dasheng Microgrid

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Dasheng Microgrid Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.17.3 Dasheng Microgrid Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.18 Huabei Changcheng

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Huabei Changcheng Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.18.3 Huabei Changcheng Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.19 WOER

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 WOER Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.19.3 WOER Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.20 Lonsdaleite

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Lonsdaleite Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.20.3 Lonsdaleite Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.21 Amppelec

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 Amppelec Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.21.3 Amppelec Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.22 Yuanda Electric

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Yuanda Electric Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.22.3 Yuanda Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.23 Dynamic Electrical

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Dynamic Electrical Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.23.3 Dynamic Electrical Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.24 BYE

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 BYE Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.24.3 BYE Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.25 Furutec Electrical

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Furutec Electrical Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.25.3 Furutec Electrical Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.26 Guangle Electric

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Guangle Electric Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.26.3 Guangle Electric Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.27 Baosheng

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 Baosheng Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.27.3 Baosheng Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.28 Hanhe Cable

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 Hanhe Cable Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.28.3 Hanhe Cable Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.29 PPB

2.29.1 Business Overview

2.29.2 PPB Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.29.3 PPB Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.30 Larsen & Toubro

2.30.1 Business Overview

2.30.2 Larsen & Toubro Busway/Bus Duct Product Introduction

2.30.3 Larsen & Toubro Busway/Bus Duct Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

