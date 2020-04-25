Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Immunotherapy Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Immunotherapy is the treatment given to suppress or amplify the immune response of a person using immunomodulators. The amplification of immune response is called as activation immunotherapy and the suppression of the immune response is called suppression immunotherapy.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Immunotherapy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Immunotherapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 157900 million US$ in 2023, from 106900 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbvie

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monoclonal Antibodies

Therapeutic Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Non-Specific Immunotherapy

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Inflammation

Central Nervous System

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Immunotherapy market.

Chapter 1, to describe Immunotherapy Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Immunotherapy, with sales, revenue, and price of Immunotherapy, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Immunotherapy, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Immunotherapy market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Immunotherapy sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Immunotherapy Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.2.2 Therapeutic Vaccines

1.2.3 Checkpoint Inhibitors

1.2.4 Non-Specific Immunotherapy

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oncology

1.3.2 Inflammation

1.3.3 Central Nervous System

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Abbvie

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Abbvie Description

2.1.1.2 Abbvie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Abbvie Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.1.3 Abbvie Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Abbvie Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Abbvie Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.2 Amgen, Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Amgen, Inc. Description

2.2.1.2 Amgen, Inc. Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Amgen, Inc. Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.2.3 Amgen, Inc. Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Amgen, Inc. Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Amgen, Inc. Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.3 Biogen

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Biogen Description

2.3.1.2 Biogen Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Biogen Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.3.3 Biogen Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Biogen Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Biogen Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description

2.4.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.4.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Bristol-Myers Squibb Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.5 Celgene

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Celgene Description

2.5.1.2 Celgene Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Celgene Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.5.3 Celgene Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Celgene Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Celgene Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.6 Johnson & Johnson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Description

2.6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Johnson & Johnson Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.7 Merck

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Merck Description

2.7.1.2 Merck Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Merck Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.7.3 Merck Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Merck Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Merck Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.8 Novartis

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Novartis Description

2.8.1.2 Novartis Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Novartis Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.8.3 Novartis Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Novartis Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Novartis Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.9 Pfizer

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Pfizer Description

2.9.1.2 Pfizer Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Pfizer Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.9.3 Pfizer Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Pfizer Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Pfizer Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

2.10 Roche

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Roche Description

2.10.1.2 Roche Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Roche Immunotherapy Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Immunotherapy Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Immunotherapy Product Information

2.10.3 Roche Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Roche Immunotherapy Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Roche Immunotherapy Market Share in 2017

