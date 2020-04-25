Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) Implantable Biomaterial Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

A biomaterial is any substance of metallic, polymer, ceramic or natural origin that is suitable for introducing into living tissue as an implant without adversely affecting the patient. The biomaterial implants have been enormously successful and have enhanced the life of millions of patients.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Implantable Biomaterial in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Implantable Biomaterial is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 22700 million US$ in 2023, from 13900 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Carpenter Technology

Collagen

Corbion

Evonik Industries

Johnson Matthey

Landec

Materion

Morgan Advanced Materials

Royal Dsm Biomedical

Solvay

Victrex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metals and Metal Alloys

Synthetic Polymers

Ceramics

Natural Biomaterials

Composites

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic Application

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Implantable Biomaterial market.

Chapter 1, to describe Implantable Biomaterial Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Implantable Biomaterial, with sales, revenue, and price of Implantable Biomaterial, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Implantable Biomaterial, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Implantable Biomaterial market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Implantable Biomaterial sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Implantable Biomaterial Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metals and Metal Alloys

1.2.2 Synthetic Polymers

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Natural Biomaterials

1.2.5 Composites

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cardiovascular

1.3.2 Orthopedic Application

1.3.3 Dental

1.3.4 Plastic Surgery

1.3.5 Wound Healing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Carpenter Technology

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Carpenter Technology Description

2.1.1.2 Carpenter Technology Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Carpenter Technology Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.1.3 Carpenter Technology Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Carpenter Technology Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Carpenter Technology Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.2 Collagen

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Collagen Description

2.2.1.2 Collagen Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Collagen Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.2.3 Collagen Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Collagen Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Collagen Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.3 Corbion

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Corbion Description

2.3.1.2 Corbion Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Corbion Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.3.3 Corbion Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Corbion Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Corbion Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.4 Evonik Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Evonik Industries Description

2.4.1.2 Evonik Industries Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Evonik Industries Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.4.3 Evonik Industries Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Evonik Industries Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Evonik Industries Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.5 Johnson Matthey

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Johnson Matthey Description

2.5.1.2 Johnson Matthey Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Johnson Matthey Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.5.3 Johnson Matthey Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Johnson Matthey Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Johnson Matthey Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.6 Landec

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Landec Description

2.6.1.2 Landec Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Landec Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.6.3 Landec Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Landec Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Landec Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.7 Materion

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Materion Description

2.7.1.2 Materion Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Materion Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.7.3 Materion Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Materion Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Materion Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.8 Morgan Advanced Materials

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Description

2.8.1.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Morgan Advanced Materials Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.8.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Morgan Advanced Materials Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.9 Royal Dsm Biomedical

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 Royal Dsm Biomedical Description

2.9.1.2 Royal Dsm Biomedical Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 Royal Dsm Biomedical Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.9.3 Royal Dsm Biomedical Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 Royal Dsm Biomedical Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global Royal Dsm Biomedical Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.10 Solvay

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Solvay Description

2.10.1.2 Solvay Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Solvay Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Implantable Biomaterial Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Implantable Biomaterial Product Information

2.10.3 Solvay Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Solvay Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Solvay Implantable Biomaterial Market Share in 2017

2.11 Victrex

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Victrex Implantable Biomaterial Product Introduction

2.11.3 Victrex Implantable Biomaterial Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……………

