Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A nucleic acid test (NAT) or nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) is a technique utilized to detect a particular nucleic acid, virus, or bacteria which acts as a pathogen in blood, tissue, urine, etc. The NAT system differs from other tests in that it detects genetic materials rather than antigens or antibodies. Detection of genetic materials allows an early diagnosis of a disease because the detection of antigens requires time for antigens to appear in the bloodstream.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803748

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Nucleic Acid Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Nucleic Acid Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the analysts, eminent factors like the higher adoption rate of molecular point-of-care (POC) testing will aid in the strong growth of this market during the forecast period. POC testing provides immediate results in non-laboratory settings to support more patient-centered approaches to healthcare delivery. The sensory technology enables the rapid analysis of blood samples. In the molecular diagnosis field, there is a higher adoption for POC testing systems as it helps in glucose self-testing.

The global Nucleic Acid Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Nucleic Acid Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Roche

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina

Siemens Healthineers

bioMerieux

Novartis

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Target Amplification Systems

Probe Amplification Systems

Signal Amplification

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Personalized Medicine

Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

Table of Contents

1 Nucleic Acid Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nucleic Acid Testing

1.2 Classification of Nucleic Acid Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Target Amplification Systems

1.2.4 Probe Amplification Systems

1.2.5 Signal Amplification

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Infectious Diseases

1.3.3 Cancer

1.3.4 Personalized Medicine

1.3.5 Genetic and Mitochondrial Disorders

1.4 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Nucleic Acid Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Nucleic Acid Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Nucleic Acid Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Nucleic Acid Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Nucleic Acid Testing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Nucleic Acid Testing (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Roche

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Roche Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Becton

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Becton Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dickinson and Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dickinson and Company Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Beckman Coulter

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Beckman Coulter Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Abbott Laboratories

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Abbott Laboratories Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Illumina

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Illumina Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Siemens Healthineers

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Siemens Healthineers Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 bioMerieux

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 bioMerieux Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Novartis

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Novartis Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Nucleic Acid Testing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Nucleic Acid Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803748

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire