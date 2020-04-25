Marine Electronics Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2023

Marine electronics are electronic devices that are specifically designed for the marine environment. Each device has its own specific function. The report considers the following marine electronic products: Sonar (sound navigation and ranging) systems, Radars, and GPS tracking devices.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in adoption of GPS systems is driving the market.

The worldwide market for Marine Electronics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Elektronik

Flir Systems

Furuno Electric

Garmin

Johnson Outdoors

Kongsberg Maritime

Kraken Sonar

Navico

Neptune Sonar

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

R2sonic

Sound Metrics

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Sonar Systems, Radars, GPS Tracking Device

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Small Recreational Boats, On-Water Commercial And High End Leisure, Underwater Leisure, Underwater AUV

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Marine Electronics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Marine Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Marine Electronics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Marine Electronics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Marine Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

