Marine Firefighting Equipment Market Global Share 2018-2023

Marine firefighting equipment such as fire extinguishing systems, water mist, spray, and sprinkler systems, and fire detection and alarm systems is used in on board seaborne vessels to safeguard them from fire accidents. All sea vessels are required to carry a minimum number of marine firefighting equipment as per the regulations imposed by regulatory bodies.

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1803663

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine Firefighting Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing international market for OPVs is driving the market.

The worldwide market for Marine Firefighting Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Akron Brass

Amerex Fire International

Asiatic Fire System

Fireboy-Xintex

Sea-Fire

Brk Brands

Danfoss Semco

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass Manufacturing

Fluid Global Solutions

Garbarino Pumps Asia

Hochiki Europe

Jason Engineering

Kidde-Fenwal

Naffco

Survitec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fire Mains And Pumps, Hydrants, Hoses, And Nozzles, Fire Extinguishing Systems, Water Mist, Water Spray, And Sprinkler Systems, Fixed Fire Detection And Alarm Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Small Recreational Boats, On-Water Commercial And High End Leisure, Underwater Leisure, Underwater AUV

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Marine Firefighting Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Marine Firefighting Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Marine Firefighting Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Marine Firefighting Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Marine Firefighting Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Marine Firefighting Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Marine Firefighting Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803663

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire