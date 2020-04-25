Mask Inspection Equipment Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2018 – 2023

Mask inspection equipment is fab equipment that is used, before lithography, to inspect photomasks for defects during the production of semiconductor wafers. It is also used for R&D purposes.

The increase in the application of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) in segments like consumer electronics, automobiles, and industries is prompting IC vendors to raise their production scales. This will compel the vendors to demand more mask inspection equipment to ensure maximum reliability of their offerings.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increase in number of fabs is driving the market.

The worldwide market for Mask Inspection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertech

Carl Zeiss

FEI

Hermes Microvision

JEOL

Nanometrics

Nikon

Planar

Rudolph Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wafer Inspection, Mask Inspection, Process Monitoring And Curve Tracers, Material Monitoring

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Captive Mask Shops, Merchant Mask Shops

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Mask Inspection Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe Mask Inspection Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Mask Inspection Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Mask Inspection Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Mask Inspection Equipment, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Mask Inspection Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mask Inspection Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

