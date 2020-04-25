Micellar Water Market Segment (2020 – 2025) – Industry Trends, Market Strategy, Revenue & Forecast

”

The Global Micellar Water Market report study of statistical analysis, development trend, end-user analysis, historical data, and expert's opinions. The Micellar Water Market providing a complete analysis of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers, type, application, and Global Micellar Water industry overview.

Key stakeholders include: L'Oreal, Bioderma, Unilever, Beiersdorf, LVMH, P&G, Pierre Fabre (Avene), AVON, Johnson & Johnson, Estee Lauder.

Micellar Water is made up of micelles (cleansing oil molecules) suspended in soft water. The micelles draw impurities out from the pores due to their attraction to makeup, dirt and oil, without drying out the skin. On the outside it may look like regular water, but upon feeling the liquid, micellar water definitely has a different texture.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 33%, followed by APAC with 30%. North America market take a market share of 27% in the year of 2017.

The Micellar Water industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The global Micellar Water market was 120 million US$ in 2019 and is expected to 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Micellar Water in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

L’Oreal

Bioderma

Unilever

Beiersdorf

LVMH

P&G

Pierre Fabre (Avene)

AVON

Johnson & Johnson

Estee Lauder

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Mass Market

Luxuary/Pharmarcy Market

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: L’Oreal, Bioderma, Unilever, Beiersdorf, LVMH, P&G, Pierre Fabre (Avene), AVON, Johnson & Johnson, Estee Lauder

10. Appendix

