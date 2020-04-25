Oil and Gas Cyber Security Market 2020-2025 | Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Parsons, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Accenture

The Oil & Gas Security Market was valued at $ +23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ +36 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of +6% from 2020 to 2025.

The increased expenditure by the oil & gas companies on network & OT security and increased trend of security & vulnerability management boosts the growth of the oil & gas security market. In addition, growth in trend of bring your own device (BYOD) and political chaos in the Middle East also fuels the market growth.

Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and demand for security-as-a-service (SaaS) create ample opportunities in the market. Lack of awareness about oil & gas security, difficulties in implementation of cyber security for complicated OT, and the vulnerabilities associated with cloud technologies challenge the growth of the Oil and Gas Cyber Security Market

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Oil and Gas Cyber Security Market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Thus, aiming to help companies identify threats and challenges that businesses may be susceptible.

Top Key Player Profiled in this Report:-

Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Parsons, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Accenture.

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional Oil and Gas Cyber Security Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

