Polysilicon Market 2019 Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025: Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations and Hemlock Semiconductor, OCI Solar Power LLC, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited, Daqo New Energy Corp.

Polysilicon Market size will witness a growing demand throughout the world with a substantially higher CAGR to 2025 led by electronic industry. The key factors driving rapid growth of electronics and solar PV. Additionally, with the increasing demand by the populace for flagships consumer electronics, it widely demanded in the semiconductor industry for producing electronic chips.

The polysilicon market is anticipated to witness productive growth due the swelling demand for booming photovoltaic cells industry, smartphones, and diminishing residential photovoltaic mechanisms installed cost, accelerating economic growth and growing urban population. The market is accelerated with escalated preference for mono-crystalline polysilicon, higher electricity production through solar energy, progressing polysilicon projects and growing preference for fluid bed reactor production process. However, growth hampering factors in the industry such as stringent regulations, fluctuating silicon metal prices, increasing diamond wafer penetration in China and high competitive environment.

Some of the top leading players in the global polysilicon market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Polycrystalline Silicon America Corporation (US), Hemlock Semiconductor Operations and Hemlock Semiconductor (US), OCI Solar Power LLC (US), GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (China), Daqo New Energy Corp. (China), REC Silicon ASA (Norway), SunEdison Inc. (US), Qatar Solar Technologies (Qatar), Osaka Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd (Japan) and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan).

Geographically, the global polysilicon market has five segmentation inclusive of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. China in Asia-Pacific is expected to gold the leading rank at global polysilicon market in 2017 due to propelling demand for country’s electronics and automotive division, rapid urbanization, exports of premium mechanisms and the high demand for the product in end-use industries. China is the largest supplier and producer of solar PV installations across the world. Also, China, Japan and South Korea are the key electronic component producers of electronic grade polysilicon market, which are expected to boost the demand for polysilicon in the region.

At second position of global polysilicon market, North America stands. Due to the government initiatives in the field of renewable energy sources, the market is expected to witness major growth. The European market with a moderate growth rate and increased demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to drive the market growth in the years to come. Lastly, markets of Latin America, Middle East & Africa will witness significant growth in the years to follow owing to rapid infrastructural developments and rapid industrialization in Qatar, the UAE, among others.

The global polysilicon market has segmentation based on manufacturing technology, structural form, end-use industry and region. On the basis of manufacturing technology, the global polysilicon market has sub-segmentation which is inclusive of fluidized bed reactor process, Siemens process and upgraded metallurgical-grade silicon process. Based on end-use industry, the global polysilicon market has categories which are electronics, solar power generation, and others. On the basis of structural form, the global polysilicon market is divided into granules, chips, chunks and rods. The global polysilicon market has been studied across five key regions—Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle & East Africa.

Key segments of ‘Global polysilicon market’

Based on manufacturing technology, the market has been segmented into,

Siemens process

fluidized bed reactor process

upgraded metallurgical-grade silicon process

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Polysilicon Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global polysilicon market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Polysilicon manufacturers, Traders and distributors of polysilicon, Research and development institutes Potential investors, Raw material suppliers and nationalized laboratories looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

