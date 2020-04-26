Care Management Solutions Market Share, Size, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The “Global Care Management Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global care management solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, mode of delivery, end user and geography. The global care management solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Care management solutions offer holistic care management software to provide better quality of care, make better decisions and to achieve best possible health. These solutions are patient-centric and aid in better population health & medical management. The care management solutions aid in easy data access for the physicians at distant locations and provide with information on coordination & care, collaborative care planning, disease & utilization management. The care management solutions allow to identify and monitor the high-risk populations. Moreover, these solutions helping in determining the appropriate levels of care and managing interventions.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Cerner Corporation, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZeOmega, i2i Population Health, EPIC Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Mediware Information Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc and others.

The growth of the care management solutions market can be attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, and rising usage of patient-centric solutions by the healthcare providers. Moreover, improving advancements in IT solutions and big data capabilities add novel opportunities for the global care management solutions market over the forecast period.

On the basis of component the market is segmented into software and services. The application market is segmented as chronic care management, disease management, utilization management and case management. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is categorized into web-based and on-premise. Based on end user the care management solutions market is classified as healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global care management solutions based on component, application, mode of delivery, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall care management solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the care management solutions market in the global arena due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing growth in the medical tourism sector in the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global care management solutions market due to the increasing demand for quality of care and increasing consumer awareness in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key care management solutions manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

