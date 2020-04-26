Connected Gym Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Cardiovascular Training, Strength Training, Others); End-User (Residential, Gym, Other Commercial User) and Geography

When the gym equipment is connected to an application, which records the workouts and displays the data about workouts, then it is called connected gym equipment. Fitness enthusiasts prefer the connected gym equipment as they can track their performance; this factor is also gaining demand for the connected gym equipment market. The connected gym equipment monitors the performance of the user so that they can improve their performance. In addition, the increasing number of fitness club boosting the demand for connected gym equipment market.

Rise in fitness awareness, and increasing in the level of health awareness, rising demand for the connected gym equipment. The connected gym equipment is gaining popularity owing to benefits that it collects, stores data on the server, which accessible from anywhere. The small health club not upgrading its system due to its high cost that is the key hindering factor for the growth of the connected gym equipment market. Fitness club adopting the latest technology for attracting the new customers that are also growing the market demand of the connected gym equipment market.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021703

The List of Companies

– Cybex International

– Draper, Inc.

– eGym GmbH

– IncludeHealth

– Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

– Les Mills International

– Life Fitness

– Nautilus, Inc.

– Precor Incorporated

– Technogym S.p.A

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00021703

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected gym equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The connected gym equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting connected gym equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the connected gym equipment market in these regions.

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00021703

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire