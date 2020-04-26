Cosmetic Colorants Market Overview on Future Threats by 2025

The cosmetic colorant is a central product of many cosmetic products. In cosmetics, colorants are mainly classified into two varieties, i.e., dyes and pigments. Dyes and pigments are significantly being used in the cosmetic industry as they provide the real color needed in various cosmetic products.

Research Methodology

The cosmetic colorant market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights Cosmetic colorants are widely used for make-up, skin care, hair care, personal hygiene, and fragrance. The pigments are insoluble colorants, which remain in the form of solid particles or crystals while using. Pigments are mainly divided into organic and inorganic pigments. Organic pigments are made of carbons and other molecules such as lakes, toners, and true pigments. Also, organic pigment colors are brighter than inorganic pigments. Inorganic pigments that are popular among consumers include ultramarine, chromium, iron oxides, etc. White pigments such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are used in almost all cosmetics. Inorganic pigments are more opaque and resistant to solvents. Generally, pigments are used to achieve a perfect color shade in the products. Asia Pacific is the largest cosmetic colorant market globally, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in cosmetic manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the cosmetic colorants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the cosmetic colorant market are BASF SE, LANXESS, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Clariant.

Pigments End-users: Facial Make-up

Lip Products

Eye Make-up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Others Geography: Asia Pacific

North America

Europe Rest of the World

