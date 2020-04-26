Facial Injectables Market 2017 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2023

Overview:

Skin provides a protective barrier to the body by covering all the core structures and is the largest organ in the human body. Skin acts as a mechanical barrier for harmful UV rays and plays a vital role in thermoregulation and water homeostasis. Aging is one of the direct comparisons of the chronological changes in the face, hair, body, and all the visible characteristics that are found comparative. Every individual face ages on its own speed and depends on various environmental factors. However, some basic characteristics are common and natural: loss of a proportion of the skin, glabellar lines, sagging of the eyebrows, sunken eyes, wrinkles, irregular skin surfaces, loss of lip volume, irregular chin contour, and skin discoloration. Apart from aging, the new generation has attracted towards cosmetic industry to look aesthetic and appear more youthful. Most of the advancements made in the dermatology field are to treat various skin diseases and enhance the quality of the skin. The advent of facial injectables has revolutionized the cosmetic industry by providing an individual the most important part of life, which is to look youthful and beautiful.

The factors such as increase in beauty consciousness, growing awareness about facial injections, increasing demand for non-surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries, and anticipated launch of new products are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trends such as increase in demand for combination treatments, rise in medical tourism, and increase in disposable income that will drive the market at a significant pace during the forecast period. The markets in Brazil, India, China, and Russia are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period as the adoption of cosmetic procedures in these countries is high.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Facial Injectables Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments – product type, end-users, and regions.

The market is monopolistic and dominated by Allergan, which has more than 45% market share in the total global facial injectables market size. It is further fragmented with the presence of many global and local players. The factors such as increased prevalence of skin related disorders, growing popularity about spas and beauty clinics, focus on improving facial appearances, increasing adoption of non-invasive cosmetic surgeries, and increasing disposable income are driving the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The Americas is set to be the leading region for the facial injectables market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. Brazil is set to be the most attractive destination, and in Latin America, the popularity and the usage of facial injectables are expected to increase in the coming years.

Product Analysis:

Botox and dermal fillers are the most popular treatments among all class of people and have become the most common aesthetic procedures among end-users. Botox dominated the market, while dermal fillers segment is positioned above due to the huge adoption of a wide variety of fillers owing to its growing use in many areas. In 2016, there were about 7.05 million injections of botulinum toxin worldwide. It is because of the shift in cultural thinking, high spending on beauty products, and increased brand popularity.

The major products in the market include:

Restylane – Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

Juvederm – Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

PREVELLE Silk – Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

Hydrelle – Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

Belotero – Hyaluronic Acid-Based Filler

Cosmoplast – Collagen-Based Fillers

Evolence – Collagen-Based Fillers

Sculptra – Semi-Permanent Fillers

Radiesse – Semi-Permanent Fillers

ArteFill – Permanent Fillers

BOTOX – OnabotulinumtoxinA

Dysport – AbobotulinumtoxinA

Xeomin – IncobotulinumtoxinA

Myobloc – RimabotulinumtoxinB

On an average, women have started spending $300–$500 billion a year on beauty products. Moreover, advances in technologies such as injecting techniques and molecular changes adopted in filler materials have brought safe and simple methods in performing facial injections to patients. Further, the market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which are defining the future of the Global Facial Injectables market.

Key Players:

Allergan plc, Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. KGaA, Merck & Co. Inc., Ipsen S.A., and other predominate & niche players.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Facial Injectables market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors, especially in the developed regions. The presence of large, small, and local vendors in the market possess high competition. The market is dominated by Allergan, Galderma, Merz Pharma, and Ipsen. These vendors have a strong focus on acquiring smaller companies and expanding their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&As. They form strategic alliances for the marketing or manufacturing of facial injectables products.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of facial injectables in various dermatology treatments. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives towards the facial injectables adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

