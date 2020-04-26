Feed Software Market 2020-2025 | PrairiE Systems (U.S.), AFOS (U.S.), Cultura Technologies (Georgia), GlobalVet LINK (FeedLINK) (U.S.), Easy Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Landmark feeds, Inc. (Canada), Supervisor Systems (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), MTech-Systems (Georgia), and Feedlogic Corporation (U.S.)

The feed software market was valued at USD +171 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD +244 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Feed formulation and feed management have been a major concern to feed producers, animal farmers, and veterinarians all over the world. Feed formulation software calculates a number of feed ingredients that need to be combined to form single uniform diet for animals that accomplish all of their nutrient requirements. Since nutrient values vary according to animals and their age, one need to keep formulating feed at various stages of the animal’s life. This is a tedious job to do manually where as a software can perform various calculations within no time.

PrairiE Systems (U.S.), AFOS (U.S.), Cultura Technologies (Georgia), GlobalVet LINK (FeedLINK) (U.S.), Easy Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Landmark feeds, Inc. (Canada), Supervisor Systems (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), MTech-Systems (Georgia), and Feedlogic Corporation (U.S.)

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional Feed Software Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

