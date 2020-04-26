Foam Concrete Market 2017 World Analysis And Forecast Research Report – 2022

Foam concrete is classified under lightweight aerated concrete, which is a slurry of cement with minimum 20% of foam entrained. It is used in construction material due to the cheap price and suitable insulation property. It also helps to reduce weight and cost of construction due to a lighter density. Continuous economic development and improving our quality of life are the key parameters driving the lightweight concrete and foam concrete markets.

Research Methodology

The foam concrete market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology, wherein our industry experts and panel of primary participants helped in compiling the best quality with realistic parametric estimations. Further, the participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Key Market Insights

Globally, the demand for foam concrete is growing consistently, especially in Asia Pacific and Europe. This growth is supported by increasing residential and construction industries in these regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the foam concrete market. China and India have built an advantage of having most of the manufacturing and infrastructure market, thus providing the maximum contribution in the regional and global market. Europe is the second major consumer of global foam concrete market owing to high residential demand. APAC along with Middle East & African countries is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period due to growing industrialization.

Chemical foaming agents are leading the market with better properties and cost effectiveness. Foam concrete based on protein/organic foaming agent, which contains animal by-products, is facing problems of shelf-life and odor. Some of the modern and recently developed technologies such as synthetic-enzyme based foaming agents have improved the stability of the foam concrete.

Both synthetic foaming agent based and protein foaming agent based foam concrete have a unique property, which makes them useful across their specific application areas. Synthetic foaming agent based foam concrete has low cost and high insulation properties, thereby leading the market.

The study of foam concrete market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

According to Infoholic Research, the global foam concrete market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016–2022 to reach $458.1 million by 2022. Residential segment is expected to maintain market dominance in application segments, driven by China and Japan. Asia Pacific and Middle East African countries are expected to contribute higher growth in global foam concrete market. Some of the key players of it are LafargeHolicim, CEMEX, CNBM, EUROCEMENT and VOTORANTIM Group, etc.

