Global HVAC Air Ducts Market :Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2023

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is one of the most energy-intensive systems in commercial and residential buildings. Air ducts are conduits or passages used in HVAC to distribute and ventilate air. Supply air, return air, and exhaust air are the needed airflows in an HVAC system that flow through HVAC air ducts.

Ducts commonly also deliver ventilation air along with the supply air. As such, air ducts are one method of ensuring acceptable IAQ as well as thermal comfort.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Air Ducts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of the construction industry plays a significant role in boosting the global HVAC air ducts market. New constructions in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors have increased the demand for HVAC systems, cumulating into demand for HVAC air ducts. Innovations in building design and the increased focus on energy efficiency in buildings have created an opportunity for HVAC air duct manufacturers to expand their foothold in the market.

The HVAC market is capital-intensive, which is restricting the greater use of HVAC systems, thus negatively impacting the HVAC air ducts market. HVAC market vendors face difficulty in investing the substantial amounts that the R&D of this equipment requires and in marketing campaigns.

Many end-users also struggle to purchase HVAC equipment as it requires high initial investment. In developing countries, especially, the high cost hinders many residential users from buying HVAC equipment such as household furnaces, ACs, and others.

The worldwide market for HVAC Air Ducts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CMS Global

DuctSox

Lindab

Airmake Cooling Systems

Airtrace Sheet Metal

ALAN Manufacturing

Ductmann Spiral Tube and Fittings

Imperial Manufacturing

KAD Air Conditioning

Naudens

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Sheet Metal Ducts, Flexible Non-Metallic Ducts, Fiberglass Ducts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Air Ducts market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Air Ducts Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Air Ducts, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Air Ducts, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Air Ducts, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Air Ducts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Air Ducts sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

