Global HVAC Test Instruments Market Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

A test instrument is used for testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) and maintenance activities of the HVAC system. Parameters such as airflow, quality, electrical connection and integration with other systems, temperature, and humidity conditions are measured using HVAC test instruments.

These test instruments include clamp meters and anemometers, among others. Increasing occupant comfort at the lowest energy cost is the primary objective of HVAC TAB activities.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Test Instruments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One trend in the market is building automation systems.

Building automation systems (BAS) that control and monitor HVAC and other facilities of a given building are improved by embedding them with computing and digital communication tools that allow them to enhance energy efficiency. The number of integrated BAS installations has increased owing to the rise in the number of construction projects and building retrofits

One driver in the market is rising concern over IAQ in buildings. HVAC test instruments are essential to ensure IAQ and compliance of HVAC systems with air quality standards. The growing concern over IAQ in buildings will contribute significantly to the growth of the market, primarily due to the extensive application of test instruments in the airflow and quality segment, which accounts for over 40% of the overall market share.

Pollutions levels affect outdoor as well as indoor air quality. Recent developments in construction materials have resulted in the use of more synthetics and composites, which adversely affect IAQ.

The worldwide market for HVAC Test Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Fieldpiece Instruments, Fluke Corporation, Testo, TSI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Dye Injector Kit, Refrigerant Measuring & Monitoring, UV Leak Detector Accessories, UV Leak Detector Kits, Gauges, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Airflow, Quality, Electrical Connection, Temperature, Humidity Conditions

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global HVAC Test Instruments market.

Chapter 1, to describe HVAC Test Instruments Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of HVAC Test Instruments, with sales, revenue, and price of HVAC Test Instruments, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of HVAC Test Instruments, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, HVAC Test Instruments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe HVAC Test Instruments sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

