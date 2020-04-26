Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

The Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) conversion kit allows conventional vehicle to be converted into hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) or plug-in HEV (PHEV). The conversion kit provides options beyond what is available from the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The development of the conversion kit is allowing the conversion of light and heavy-duty vehicles into hybrid vehicles in an economical and reliable manner. However, conversion kits are not limited to hybrid alone; they are scalable to convert a conventional vehicle to complete EV.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing shift toward alternative fuel vehicles such as EVs due to rising pollution levels is seen in urban cities. The poor charging infrastructure in the emerging countries such as India has led the authorities are to push the adoption of hybrid technology and conversion kits. For instance, Road Transport and Highway Ministry in India, issued the notification in 2016 to allow retrofitting and started certifying the manufacturers of conversion kits. Also, the government has asked key?automotive?suppliers such as Bosch and Cummins to offer retrofitting technology for Indian customers. In addition, the government is also trying to reduce the price of retrofitting kit by attaining the economies of scale benefits to the manufacturers by creating more awareness and supporting schemes that can lead to the increased adoption of retrofitting technology in India.

The rising development of simplified and light weight conversion kits is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the hybrid electric vehicle conversion kit market. The change of conventional vehicles into hybrid vehicle needs alterations to the vehicle powertrain and need experts to install conversion kits. In addition, the weight of the vehicle rises due to the conversion kit fitment. Due to this, conversion kit manufacturers are looking at simplifying the conversing kit by lowering the weight of the kit.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The fast market growth in countries such as Japan and China and increased adoption of?HEV?conversion kits in India will drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

XL Hybrids

Odyne Systems

EVDrive

Altigreen Propulsion Labs

A123 Systems

ALTe Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Passenger Cars

1.2.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Online Retail

1.3.2 Offline Retail

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 XL Hybrids

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 XL Hybrids Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Odyne Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Odyne Systems Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 EVDrive

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EVDrive Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Altigreen Propulsion Labs

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Altigreen Propulsion Labs Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 A123 Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 A123 Systems Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 ALTe Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ALTe Technologies Hybrid Electric Vehicle Conversion Kit Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

