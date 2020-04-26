Global Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) is a type of hybrid vehicle that combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system (hybrid vehicle drivetrain). The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance. There is a variety of HEV types, and the degree to which each functions as an electric vehicle (EV) also varies. The most common form of HEV is the hybrid electric car, although hybrid electric trucks (pickups and tractors) and buses also exist.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Electric Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The introduction of stringent regulations on emissions is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. To minimize the negative effects of global warming and to reduce GHG emissions, governments of several countries across the globe have started introducing stringent emission norms. For instance, the European Union norms of 2009 set CO? emission level for new passenger cars at 130g/km. The European Union also introduced the Euro VI norms in 2016, which set the emission of nitrogen oxide below 0.4g/kWh and other emissions under 0.01g/kWh. Analysts predict that the countries such as Australia, Mexico, Russia, and Brazil will also implement stringent emission standards during the coming years, which, in turn, will propel the demand for?hybrid vehicles?during the estimated period.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing focus of governments in this region in promoting the adoption of battery?electric vehicles?and hybrid vehicles coupled with the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles (AFV), will drive the prospects for market growth in this region. Additionally, the economic growth of emerging countries such as China and India will also result in rapid infrastructure development to support the use of hybrid vehicles.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota

Hyundai

Honda

Ford

Nissan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Commercial

Luxury Sedan

SUV

Mid-Luxury

Entry-Level

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Electric Vehicles market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Electric Vehicles, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Electric Vehicles, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Electric Vehicles, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Electric Vehicles market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Electric Vehicles sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Commercial

1.2.2 Luxury Sedan

1.2.3 SUV

1.2.4 Mid-Luxury

1.2.5 Entry-Level

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toyota

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hyundai

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hyundai Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Honda

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Honda Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ford

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ford Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nissan

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nissan Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

…………….

