Global Hybrid Imaging Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Hybrid imaging involves the fusion of two (or more) imaging techniques to form a new technique. By combining the innate advantages of the fused imaging technologies synergistically, a new and more powerful modality comes into being. Some of the hybrid imaging techniques includes Photon Emission Transmission (PET)/Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), ultrasound and CT, MRI and CT, and others.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803500

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Hybrid Imaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hybrid Imaging market by product type and applications/end industries.

The hybrid imaging market has witnessed a growing adoption of PET/CT hybrid imaging technology, owing to its advantages such as early diagnosis, accurate disease staging, and effective response to the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer. Additionally, PET/CT is the gold standard for oncology imaging and the manufacturers are further improving the technological capabilities of hybrid imaging systems. This will further improve the adoption rates worldwide. The restraining factors for the growth of hybrid imaging systems is site accreditation, dearth of skilled professionals, and high costs of imaging systems.

The global Hybrid Imaging market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hybrid Imaging.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Mediso

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET or CT

SPECT or CT

PET or MRI

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Others

Table of Contents

1 Hybrid Imaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hybrid Imaging

1.2 Classification of Hybrid Imaging by Types

1.2.1 Global Hybrid Imaging Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Hybrid Imaging Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 PET or CT

1.2.4 SPECT or CT

1.2.5 PET or MRI

1.3 Global Hybrid Imaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hybrid Imaging Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Orthopedics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Hybrid Imaging Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hybrid Imaging Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hybrid Imaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hybrid Imaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hybrid Imaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hybrid Imaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hybrid Imaging Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hybrid Imaging (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Imaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Hybrid Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Mediso

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hybrid Imaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Mediso Hybrid Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Philips Healthcare

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hybrid Imaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Philips Healthcare Hybrid Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Siemens Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hybrid Imaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Hybrid Imaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803500

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire