Global Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

A hybrid street lighting system is a standalone outdoor lighting system used to illuminate an open area or a street. The hybrid street lights are powered by solar and wind energy. The hybrid street lighting system typically consists of a compact fluorescent lamp (CFL) or light-emitting diode (LED) fixed inside as a luminaire, which is mounted on a pole.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Street Lighting Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rise in government support is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The increased collaboration between the local governments, international organizations, and regional non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are also expected to contribute to the growth of the?hybrid street lighting market. The rise in support has been observed due to the technology improvements offering better living conditions for citizens, and many schemes have been put in place across Asia and Africa for the development of the market. Moreover, these schemes, announced by the governments provide subsidies and discounts to the projects focussed on growth and application of the?solar lighting?schemes, and it also guarantees no cutting down of profit margins for the vendors. Thus, the growth of the market in developing countries propels the hybrid street lighting systems market in the future.

The rising urbanization has been one of the latest trends that gain traction in the market. The mounting urbanization leads to governments increasing their ?services and facilities such as drinking water facility, street lighting, and waste management. In addition, the expansion of?street light?services will rise the power consumption and spending for the municipalities. However, adoption of off-grid technologies such as the hybrid street lighting systems in municipalities is also foreseen to propel the requirement for off-grid power systems, particularly in the emerging countries of Africa and Asia.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Street Lighting Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eolgreen

Guangzhou HY Energy Technology

Phono Solar

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy

UGE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solar Energy Hybrid

Wind Energy Hybrid

Both Wind and Solar Energy Hybrid

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infrastructure

Shopping Plaza

Industrial Area

Public Road

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Street Lighting Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Street Lighting Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Street Lighting Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Street Lighting Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Street Lighting Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

