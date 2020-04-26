Global Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

A modern luxury car has over 70 ECUs to manage its electrical systems. These modern automobiles have many ECUs owing to the increasing demand for safety features, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADASs), in automobiles that can be implemented in a cost-effective manner using ECUs. Hybrid vehicles have a significant adoption rate of ECUs for various applications owing to the presence of electric drivetrain and requirement of efficient power management for greater mile range, leading to growth in the hybrid vehicle ECU market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One trend in the market is development of hybrid ECU to control the system of HEV. The modern control system in HEVs uses few feedback loop and has desired velocity as the variable being controlled. In the modern control system, the driver acts as one of the control element that operates accelerator or brake as per the situation.

One driver in the market is cost reduction in hybrid vehicles, leading to their increased adoption. The hybrid segment is a prominent segment of the EVs owing to the scalability of the segment compared to other segments in EVs. Hence, the growth of this segment is vital for the ECU market, and the cost of hybrid passenger cars plays an important role for the same.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Vehicle Electronic Control Unit (ECU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DENSO

Continental

ZF

Delphi

Autoliv

FUJITSU TEN

Tata Elxsi

Pektron

Keihin

Minda Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Engine Control Module

Transmission Control Module

Powertrain Control Module

Brake Control Module

Steering Control Module

Climate Control Module

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles

Hybrid Passenger Cars

