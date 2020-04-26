Global Hydraulic Accumulators Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

The pressure built up inside the storage tank is provided by an external source, which is either in the form of compressed gas or a raised weight. The traditional hydraulic accumulators operated with the help of weights. The weight is attached to the top of the piston, and due to the gravitational force on the weight, potential energy is developed in the accumulator. This type of accumulator creates a constant fluid pressure irrespective of the quantity or the rate. The main disadvantage of this type of hydraulic accumulator is that it is bulky and large in size.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Accumulators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the exponential rise of the?machine tools?market. Hydraulic accumulators find some crucial applications in machine tools. One of such imperative application is to prevent the fluctuations in oil requirements, as these machine units can be fitted with an?accumulator?to guarantee high starting speed as the oil columns have low inertia when compared with the complete pumping system. They facilitate accuracy and allow maximum precision during machine tool operations. Due to this advantage, the hydraulic accumulators are used in several industries like the automotive,?aerospace and defense, telecommunications,?industrial machinery, and chemical industries. This rising demand for demand for?hydraulic equipment?will directly impact the global?hydraulic accumulator market?during the forecst period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of?energy-efficient hydraulic accumulator. Hydraulic equipment forms an essential part of the manufacturing processes in various industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics,?food, and pulp and paper. Thus, energy efficient?hydraulic equipment?is essential to reduce the cost of energy and to conserve resources against the backdrop of rising fuel costs, technological advances, rising demand for limited energy resources, and stringent government regulations. Cosequently, companies, are extensively involved in R&D to manufacturing better hydraulic?accumulator?to improve their efficiency as well as safety. This high adoption of the energy-efficient hydraulic accumulator is expected to augment growth in the global?hydraulic accumulator?market in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Accumulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eaton

Parker

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Bosch Rexroth

NOK

HYDAC

NACOL

PMC

STAUFF

Buccma

Aolaier Hydraulic

Ningbo Naise

Wanrong Accumulator

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bladder Hydraulic Accumulator

Piston Hydraulic Accumulator

Diaphragm Hydraulic Accumulator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction

Machine Tools

Agriculture

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydraulic Accumulators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Accumulators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Accumulators, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Accumulators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Accumulators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hydraulic Accumulators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Accumulators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hydraulic Accumulators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bladder Hydraulic Accumulator

1.2.2 Piston Hydraulic Accumulator

1.2.3 Diaphragm Hydraulic Accumulator

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Machine Tools

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eaton

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Eaton Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Parker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Parker Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Bosch Rexroth

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bosch Rexroth Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NOK

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NOK Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 HYDAC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 HYDAC Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 NACOL

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NACOL Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 PMC

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 PMC Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 STAUFF

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 STAUFF Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Buccma

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Buccma Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Aolaier Hydraulic

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Aolaier Hydraulic Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Ningbo Naise

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Ningbo Naise Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Wanrong Accumulator

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Hydraulic Accumulators Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Wanrong Accumulator Hydraulic Accumulators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………….

