Global Naval Radar Systems Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Naval radar systems are designed to provide a clear picture of air and missile threats in the ocean. The systems provide backup to primary surveillance radar systems, assist in onboard tactical task functions, perform sea and short-range air surveillance, facilitate helicopter landing, and provide versatile interface capability for C-Flex and other onboard systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Naval Radar Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Naval Radar Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing demand for automated systems is a critical factor driving the growth of this market over the forecast period. The shipping industry handles a significant part of international trade through approximately 1000 seaports around the world.

But in the recent times a rise in marine trading activities has led to a significant increase in incidents of piracy at sea. Such terrorist and pirate attacks have led to the evolution of advanced naval radar and surveillance systems that assist in border and maritime operations.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Naval Radar Systems.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Thales

Airbus Defense and Space

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab

Kelvin Hughes

Terma

Moog

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Yacht/recreational, Fishing vessel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Weapon guidance, Surveillance

