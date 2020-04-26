Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Needle free injection technology (NFIT)is an extremely broad concept which include a wide range of drug delivery systems that drive drugs through the skin using any of the forces as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis which propels the drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle.

This technology is not only touted to be beneficial for the pharma industry but developing world too find it highly useful in mass immunization programmes, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Needle-Free Drug Delivery market by product type and applications/end industries.

Needle-based Injections continue to be the primary option for the delivering large molecule drugs which would break down in the gastrointestinal tract if consumed orally. Despite their common use, needles have several drawbacks including but not limited to needle stick injuries, patient non-compliance and needle phobia. Furthermore, needles can be a source of disease transmission, particularly when they are re-used and used incorrectly.

The global Needle-Free Drug Delivery market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Needle-Free Drug Delivery.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet

3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

PenJet

BD

Med Immune

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Jet injectors, Transdermal drug delivery systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Insulin delivery, Vaccination, Pain management

