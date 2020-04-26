Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2018-2023

NAC system is a solution (software, hardware, or both) that provides end-point security and delivers a comprehensive set of network access management policies for users and devices, to secure an enterprise network from data and network security threats and vulnerabilities.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803729

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network Access Control (NAC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Access Control (NAC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rising digitization and technological improvements have led to an increasing threat to data security and privacy. With increasing number of business across the globe going digital, the data security and privacy threats have increased considerably over the last few years. This leads to higher chances of data breaches causing system downtime.

In addition, there are considerable costs associated with legal actions and insurance claims in cases of damages to the brand identity. These growing concerns and apprehensions about data privacy and security are directly leading to the increasing demand for the adoption of NAC solutions.

The commoditization of NAC solutions is gaining traction in the network access control (NAC) market. The scope of NAC is expected to alter in this era of hyper-connectivity and enhanced network threats. The capabilities of a NAC solution will be bundled together with other network solutions and offered as a complete end-to-end network management suite by market players.

NAC will be evolved from only network security to full-fledged network management systems. Hence, commoditization of NAC solutions to be presented as a bundled add-on in comprehensive network management solutions suites will accelerate the growth of network access control (NAC) market.

The global Network Access Control (NAC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Access Control (NAC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aruba Networks

Bradford Networks

Cisco

Intel

ForeScout

Pulse Secure

Auconet

CloudGuard

Extreme Networks

InfoExpress

Nellsoft

Portnox

Nevis Networks

Trustwave Holdings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Hardware, Software, Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Colleges and Universities, Other

Get 15% instant [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1803729

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire