Global Network Management System (NMS) Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2018-2023

NMS is a collection of software and hardware that enables an IT expert to monitor, control, and manage the entire network of an enterprise.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Network Management System (NMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Management System (NMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Exponential data growth in networks is a fundamental challenge for enterprises. The volume of packet data in networks is growing, as enterprises use the Internet for their day-to-day operations. In addition, the network traffic in enterprises is increasing, owing to the rise in the use of instant messaging, VoIP, social networking sites, and video conferencing.

The increase in data traffic is reducing the efficiency and predictability of the network. Hence, organizations are now heavily dependent on the NMS to manage data traffic more efficiently.

The global Network Management System (NMS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Management System (NMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Schneider

Trane

Azbil

UTC

Beckhoff

Technovator

SUPCON

ST Electronics

KMC

GREAT

Cylon

Deos

Airedale

Fidelix

ASI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Building Management Systems, Risk Management, Network Security, Vehicle Identification Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: NMS for enterprises, NMS for ISPs, NMS for mobile operators

