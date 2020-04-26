Global Network Switches Market 2018 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2023

Network switch (also called switching hub, bridging hub, officially MAC bridge[1]) is a computer networking device that connects devices together on a computer network by using packet switching to receive, process, and forward data to the destination device.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Network Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

To ensure service quality and compliance, telecom operators are adopting full Ethernet-based operation, administration, and maintenance (OAM) capability for scrutinizing performance, detecting faults, and running a loopback test.

Also, the Ethernet-based networks enable telecom operators to closely handle and analyze link-levels, end-to-end performances, QoS, accessibility, and additional Ethernet service requirements.

The worldwide market for Network Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allied Telesis

Brocade Communications

Linksys

TP-Link

Juniper Networks

TRENDnet

Hewlett-Packard

D-Link

NetGear

Cisco Systems

Dell

Lenovo

HP Enterprise

Fujitsu

ATTO

Qlogic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: 100 GbE, 40 GbE, 100 GbE & 1GbE, 10 GbE

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Enterprise and industrial usage, Telecommunication providers, Servers and storage providers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Network Switches market.

Chapter 1, to describe Network Switches Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Network Switches, with sales, revenue, and price of Network Switches, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Network Switches, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Network Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Network Switches sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire