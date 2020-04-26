Global Networked Audio Products Market :Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018–2023

Networked audio products are used to stream multiple audio devices smoothly using streaming technology such as Bluetooth, Airplay, or Play-fi.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Networked Audio Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A smart home consists of smart electronics, consumer electronic devices, and media and entertainment gadgets that are connected to the home network with the ability to interact among each other. Moreover, the need for smart homes is driven by the demand for energy conservation, convenience, and connectivity among home devices.

In addition, government initiatives are also supporting smart homes for a better living driving the growth of smart homes. Networked audio devices facilitate the communication between networked devices using the home network and provide easy streaming of content, such as videos and music.

The smart homes market is widely developed across numerous developed countries and is likely to grow in popularity in developing countries in the forthcoming years.

The worldwide market for Networked Audio Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pioneer

SamsungElectronics

Sonos

Yamaha

CambridgeAudio

CirrusLogic

Denon

GraceDigital

Logitech

NaimAudio

On-HoldPlus

QSC

MarantzAmerica

Roku

Sherwood

Sony

TEAC

TOAElectronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: AirPlay, Bluetooth, Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA), Play-Fi, Sonos

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Household, Commercial, Office, Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Networked Audio Products market.

Chapter 1, to describe Networked Audio Products Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Networked Audio Products, with sales, revenue, and price of Networked Audio Products, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Networked Audio Products, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Networked Audio Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Networked Audio Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

