Global Next-Generation Biologics Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Next generation biologics refers to some noval drugs, biotreatment and some breakthroght biomaterials etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next-Generation Biologics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next-Generation Biologics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing demand for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) is one of the major factors driving this market?s growth. ADCs are highly effective cytotoxic drugs linked to an mAbs. These drugs have shown to be potent and efficient in treating diseases, including cancers and hematological malignancies.

The global Next-Generation Biologics market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next-Generation Biologics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allergan

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eli Lilly

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Molecular Partners

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Antibodies

Regenerative medicine

Insulins

Growth hormones

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Scientific Research

Other

Table of Contents

1 Next-Generation Biologics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Next-Generation Biologics

1.2 Classification of Next-Generation Biologics by Types

1.2.1 Global Next-Generation Biologics Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Next-Generation Biologics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Antibodies

1.2.4 Regenerative medicine

1.2.5 Insulins

1.2.6 Growth hormones

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Next-Generation Biologics Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Next-Generation Biologics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Scientific Research

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Next-Generation Biologics Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Next-Generation Biologics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Next-Generation Biologics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Next-Generation Biologics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Next-Generation Biologics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Next-Generation Biologics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Next-Generation Biologics Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Next-Generation Biologics (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Allergan

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Allergan Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bayer

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bayer Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Biogen Idec

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Biogen Idec Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Eli Lilly

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Eli Lilly Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kyowa Hakko Kirin

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Molecular Partners

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Molecular Partners Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Novo Nordisk

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Novo Nordisk Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Pfizer

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Pfizer Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Roche

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Roche Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Sanofi

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Next-Generation Biologics Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sanofi Next-Generation Biologics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

