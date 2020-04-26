Global Next-Generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

Next-Generation Network Security products and solutions can help network security administrators achieve and maintain the visibility and control you need to anticipate and meet tomorrow?s threats, wherever they appear.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next-generation Security Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next-generation Security Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

The adoption of IT services is high due to the rising demand for IT modernizations in various industries such as the telecom and healthcare sectors. The preference for IT solutions such as cloud computing and analytics is also increasing due to the changing business dynamics.

The global Next-generation Security Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next-generation Security Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

CheckPoint Software technologies

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Sophos

HPE

SecureLink

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Lab

WatchGuard Technologies

Dell

Huawei

F-Secure

Voyager

Barracuda

IBM

Microsoft

CA

Trend Micro

FireEye

RSA Security

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large enterprises

Government

SEMs

Table of Contents

