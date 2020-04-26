Global NFC Systems Market 2018-2023 | By product, By Application, By Region

NFC enables short range communication between compatible devices which works on the principle of sending information over radio waves. Near Field Communication is another standard for wireless data transmissions like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the NFC Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the NFC Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

NFC (Near Field Communication) is a short-range high frequency wireless communication technology that enables the exchange of data between devices over about a 10 cm distance. Public transport card readers and touch payment terminals are also good examples of the technology.

The global NFC Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of NFC Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Broadcom

INSIDE SECURE

MediaTek

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Sony

Qualcomm

Smartrac

STMicroelectronics

SanDisk

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

NFC readers

NFC chips

NFC tags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Industry

Automotive Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

……………..

