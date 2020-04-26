Global NFC Transaction Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

NFC is a standard short-range connectivity, which uses high frequency wireless communication technology for peer-to-peer communication between two devices. End-users can use this technology to transfer data from one devices to another. NFC technology has revolutionized the ways in which people access, use data and information. NFC-enabled devices can be used for mobile payment, loyalty programs, interactive advertising, ID authentication, and transit fare collection. NFC transactions are the contactless transaction that uses NFC technology through mobile devices.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803761

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the NFC Transaction market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the NFC Transaction market by product type and applications/end industries.

The industry is poised for an unprecedented growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones in the developing economy. Increasing adoption of mobile payment services has led to the intensive utilization of POS with the launch of e-wallet and Apple Watch. Banking entities, payment gateways, and payment processors are expected to expand the capabilities for accommodating the new enhanced technology.

The global NFC Transaction market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of NFC Transaction.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Google

MasterCard

PayPal

Samsung

Visa

American Express

Broadcom

Gemalto

Infineon Technologies

INSIDE Secure

MediaTek

Nokia

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commerical

Personal

Table of Contents

1 NFC Transaction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NFC Transaction

1.2 Classification of NFC Transaction by Types

1.2.1 Global NFC Transaction Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global NFC Transaction Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.3 Global NFC Transaction Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NFC Transaction Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Commerical

1.3.3 Personal

1.4 Global NFC Transaction Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global NFC Transaction Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) NFC Transaction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) NFC Transaction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) NFC Transaction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) NFC Transaction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) NFC Transaction Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of NFC Transaction (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apple

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apple NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 MasterCard

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MasterCard NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 PayPal

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PayPal NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Samsung

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Samsung NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Visa

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Visa NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 American Express

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 American Express NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Broadcom

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Broadcom NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Gemalto

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Gemalto NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Infineon Technologies

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Infineon Technologies NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 INSIDE Secure

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 INSIDE Secure NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 MediaTek

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 MediaTek NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Nokia

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Nokia NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 NXP Semiconductors

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 NXP Semiconductors NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Qualcomm

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Qualcomm NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Renesas Electronics

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 NFC Transaction Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Renesas Electronics NFC Transaction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803761

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire