Global Nickel Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation). Nickel is used as the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries and used in increasingly large quantities. The demand for nickel base metal in the battery industry is further backed by the rapid volume growth of the electric vehicle market. It is also driven by the increased intensity of the use of nickel to improve the energy density of batteries and extend driving range.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1803762

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Nickel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The biggest use of nickel is as an alloying metal along with chromium and other metals in the production of stainless and heat-resisting steels to increase the tensil strength, toughness and elastic limit of product. Stainless steel is mostly used in industry and construction but also for products in the home such as pots, pans, sinks etc. A major share of nickel is used in the production of stainless steel to meet special industry requirements for corrosion and heat resistance and also to facilitate a clean and hygienic surface for food and other processing.

The worldwide market for Nickel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Anglo American

BHP

Cubaniquel

Cunico

Eramet

Glencore

Independence Group

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Norilsk Nickel

Pacific Metal

Queensland Nickel

Sherritt

Sumitomo

Terrafame

Vale

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3N

4N

5N

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stainless steels and alloy steel

Non-ferrous alloys and super alloys

Electroplating

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Nickel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Nickel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Nickel, with sales, revenue, and price of Nickel, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nickel, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Nickel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nickel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nickel Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 3N

1.2.2 4N

1.2.3 5N

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Stainless steels and alloy steel

1.3.2 Non-ferrous alloys and super alloys

1.3.3 Electroplating

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Anglo American

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Anglo American Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 BHP

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BHP Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Cubaniquel

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cubaniquel Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cunico

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cunico Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Eramet

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Eramet Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Glencore

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Glencore Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Independence Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Independence Group Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Jinchuan Group International Resources

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Jinchuan Group International Resources Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Norilsk Nickel

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Norilsk Nickel Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 Pacific Metal

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Pacific Metal Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.11 Queensland Nickel

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Queensland Nickel Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Sherritt

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Sherritt Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Sumitomo

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Sumitomo Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Terrafame

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Terrafame Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Vale

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Nickel Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Vale Nickel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Get the buy [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/checkout/1803762

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to

market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough

research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future

estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire