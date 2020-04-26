Global Night Vision Systems Market 2018 -2023 | Competitive Landscape, Trends And Opportunities

Automotive night vision systems play a major role in preventing accidents. Globally, they are currently becoming an important feature in passenger cars. Due to its ability to the reach beyond the vehicle?s headlights, an automotive night vision system is used to enhance a drivers perception in darkness and poor visibility weather conditions. The night vision system warns the driver if an animal or a pedestrian is present in the danger zone by projecting a red image in front of the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Night Vision Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The length and width of the danger zone depends on the speed of the vehicle. Automotive night vision systems are also deployed in military ground transport vehicles such as tanks, trucks, humvees, and armoured personnel carriers. According to the changing end user needs, different technologies have evolved in automotive night vision systems.

The worldwide market for Night Vision Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

National Instruments

Chroma

Sanwa Electric Instrument

MECO Instruments

Yokogawa

STMicroelectronics

Cardzgroup

ABnote

Versatile Card Technology

HIOKI

Corning Cable Systems

Amphenol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Image intensification

Active illumination

Thermal imaging

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Military

Security

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Night Vision Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Night Vision Systems Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Night Vision Systems, with sales, revenue, and price of Night Vision Systems, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Night Vision Systems, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Night Vision Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Night Vision Systems sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Night Vision Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Image intensification

1.2.2 Active illumination

1.2.3 Thermal imaging

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Security

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

